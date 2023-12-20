Three teens involved in weekend police involved shooting, says the El Paso County Sheriff's Office

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office provided updates on a shooting involving Colorado Springs Police.

The sheriff's office says that the Colorado Springs Police Department contacted three teenagers all under the age of 18 near the intersection of N. Powers Blvd. and Constitution Ave.

It all happened around 4 a.m. Saturday. CSPD, as well as deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, encountered three suspects in a stolen vehicle, who they believed were involved in at least two car-jacking attempts earlier in the morning across the county.

After law enforcement attempted to pull the teens over, deputies and police said the teenagers took off. Law enforcement forcibly stopped the vehicle, at which point CSPD says one of the teenagers in the vehicle got out holding a gun. At this point, an officer with CSPD fired at least one shot at him.

The teen was taken to the hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries. On Tuesday, the sheriff's office said the teenage suspect is in stable condition at the time of the update.

All of the teens are facing the following charges:



attempted murder

two counts of attempted armed robbery

conspiracy

motor vehicle theft

assault on a peace officer

At this time, the police officer who was involved in the shooting has not been identified. It is unclear if any officers were placed on administrative leave following the shooting.

Due to the nature of the suspects being under 18 under Colorado law, their identities will not be released by the department. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is the lead investigator in this police involved shooting per Colorado statutes. The Fourth Judicial District Attorney's Office will release its determination on if the shooting was justified following the investigation.

