Three people facing attempted murder charges following a shooting at apartment complex

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) were sent on a call to the Hampton Village Apartments after multiple reports of a shooting around 8 p.m. on May 11.

According to EPSO, witnesses said that there was an argument between multiple men outside, followed by gunshots. When they arrived, deputies found one man with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to the hospital.

The EPSO Investigation Division began an investigation, and on May 16, they executed several search warrants for the shooting.

As a result of the investigation, 38-year-old Nicholas Madrid, 24-year-old Isaiah Marquez-Lobato, and a juvenile boy were arrested.

Madrid and Marquez-Lobato were booked into the El Paso County Jail with a $200,000 bond each.

All three are facing the following charges:



attempted first-degree murder

first-degree assault

EPSO says this is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information should contact the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Tip Line at (719)520-7777.

