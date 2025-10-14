Three people die in Durango shooting, act of domestic violence, police say Monday

DURANGO, Colo. — Three people have now died in a shooting earlier this month as part of what the Durango Police Department called an act of domestic violence.

The suspect in an October 7 shooting on North Arroyo Drive succumbed to his injuries Monday, according to Durango police.

Bradley Campbell, 32, shot 32-year-olds Shelby Campbell — his estranged wife — and Emma Simms before turning the gun on himself, Durango police said. Both Shelby Campbell and Emma Simms died earlier this month from their gunshot injuries.

Detectives determined there is no indication anyone else was involved in the shooting. However, the case remains under review to better understand and prevent acts of domestic violence, Durango police said.

Anyone experiencing domestic violence or suspects someone may be in danger is asked to call 911 if the threat is immediate. Otherwise, reach out to Alternative Horizons at 970-247-9619.

___

____

