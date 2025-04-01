Three people detained following a shots fired investigation in Cañon City Monday evening

CAÑON CITY, CO — Three people have been detained, according to the Cañon City Police Department, following an investigation after gunshots were heard area of North 5th Street and Floral Avenue Monday evening.

Police say they responded to the call around 8:10 p.m., and when they arrived, they had reason to believe someone had been shooting a gun in the area. Police said thankfully, they did not find any victims of a shooting in the area.

After collecting evidence and working into early Tuesday morning, officers were able to develop a suspect vehicle. Officers later detained three people in a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle description. Police say those three people were released.

Another passenger of the vehicle, who was identified as 19-year-old Dustin Martinez of Cañon City, was arrested on an unrelated arrest warrant and booked into the Fremont County Jail.

Police say their investigation continues and are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the non-emergency number (719)276-5600, opt. 6 to report anything. You can also call Fremont County CrimeStoppers by calling 719-276-STOP, or you can do so online by clicking here.

