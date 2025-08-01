Three detained following shots-fired call, suspect vehicle stopped along I-25

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Drivers may have noticed a significant police presence along Northbound I-25, just north of the North Academy Boulevard exit on Friday.
Colorado Springs Police confirmed with our newsroom that this was a suspect vehicle wanted after it allegedly fled the area of a shots-fired call along West Uintah Street earlier in the day.
Police said they have detained three individuals as a result of the incident. But have not provided details on what led up to the call.
Currently, the shoulder and far right lane of Northbound I-25 is shut down, according to a traffic camera in the area.
We will update this article as more information is released. At the time of publishing this article, there were no injuries to report.
