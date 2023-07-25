The Pueblo Police Department seeking information about June homicide

PUEBLO, CO — The Pueblo Police Department is asking for the public's help in getting any information about the individuals pictured above.

The department says the two people were possibly involved or linked to a homicide that took place on June 27th just after 8 p.m. It happened in the 2000 block of N. Hudson Ave. located south of Belmont Park.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a man who was already dead. This is the eleventh homicide investigation in Pueblo in 2023.

This image is from surveillance footage near the Val U Stay where the homicide occurred. The victim was identified as 40-year-old Russell Kuklies.

If you or anyone you know has information about the two individuals or homicide you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department Communication Center at (719) 553-2502, or Detective Jeff Shay at (719) 553-2445. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.