The Pueblo Police Department begin a homicide investigation after finding a deceased man on Christmas morning

PUEBLO — The Pueblo Police Department responded to a report of an unconscious person on the sidewalk, in the 2600 block of Himes Ave.

Police say that the call came in around 7:06 a.m. on Christmas morning.

When officers arrived, they found a deceased man in a driveway. Officers then requested to have the Pueblo Police Department's Crimes Against Persons Unit and Crime Scene Investigations assist them.

It was determined that the death of the man would be investigated as a homicide.

No additional information has been released at this time. This is an active investigation, and News5 will release more information when it becomes available.

If you have information about this incident, you are asked to call the Pueblo Police Department Communication Center at (719)553-2502, or Detective Ryan Torres at (719)320-6037.

If you would like to remain anonymous, you can call the Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)542-7867 or visit the Pueblo Crime Stoppers website.

