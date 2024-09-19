The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office seeks the public's help identifying armed robbery suspects

PUEBLO, Colo — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying two armed robbery suspects.

The armed robbery took place at the Dollar General in Pueblo West.

The male suspect was wearing a Raiders hat, a black face mask, a black hoodie with a skeleton on the back, cargo pants, long black socks, and dark shoes.

The female suspect was wearing a red bandana on her face, a black hoodie with the word "Puma" on the front, black leggings, and dark shoes.

The suspects escaped in an unknown vehicle.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with any information about these suspects is encouraged to call Pueblo County Sheriff at 719-583-6250. Those looking to share information anonymously are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867.

