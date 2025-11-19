Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is conducting a homicide investigation in Pueblo West

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office
Pueblo County Sheriff's Office
Pueblo County Sheriff's Office
Pueblo County Sheriff's Office
Posted

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says it is conducting a homicide investigation at a home in Pueblo West.

According to a sheriff's office news release, deputies were sent to a home along East Stewart Drive after reports of a stabbing Tuesday evening.

When deputies arrived, they could not find the patient and learned that the person had been taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle. The individual died at the hospital from their injuries.

Their identity has not been released. The Pueblo County Coroner will determine the cause of death at a later date.

The sheriff's office says that a suspect has been identified in the case, but no arrests have been made at the time this article was published.

___

Fort Carson soldier facing sexual exploitation of a child charges

A Fort Carson soldier is facing felony sexual exploitation of child charges, according to court documents.

Fort Carson soldier facing sexual exploitation of a child charges

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.png

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community