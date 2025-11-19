The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is conducting a homicide investigation in Pueblo West

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says it is conducting a homicide investigation at a home in Pueblo West.
According to a sheriff's office news release, deputies were sent to a home along East Stewart Drive after reports of a stabbing Tuesday evening.
When deputies arrived, they could not find the patient and learned that the person had been taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle. The individual died at the hospital from their injuries.
Their identity has not been released. The Pueblo County Coroner will determine the cause of death at a later date.
The sheriff's office says that a suspect has been identified in the case, but no arrests have been made at the time this article was published.
___
Fort Carson soldier facing sexual exploitation of a child charges
A Fort Carson soldier is facing felony sexual exploitation of child charges, according to court documents.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.