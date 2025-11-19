The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is conducting a homicide investigation in Pueblo West

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says it is conducting a homicide investigation at a home in Pueblo West.

According to a sheriff's office news release, deputies were sent to a home along East Stewart Drive after reports of a stabbing Tuesday evening.

When deputies arrived, they could not find the patient and learned that the person had been taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle. The individual died at the hospital from their injuries.

Their identity has not been released. The Pueblo County Coroner will determine the cause of death at a later date.

The sheriff's office says that a suspect has been identified in the case, but no arrests have been made at the time this article was published.

___

Fort Carson soldier facing sexual exploitation of a child charges A Fort Carson soldier is facing felony sexual exploitation of child charges, according to court documents. Fort Carson soldier facing sexual exploitation of a child charges

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.