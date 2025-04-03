The man who shot a dog in an alleged revenge attack has been sentenced

COLORADO SPRINGS — In February 2024, Ryan Longo was arrested for shooting a dog in an alleged act of revenge.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to the call near Rocky Bluff Point

According to our original reporting, Longo shot a dog named Zoey multiple times while she was on a walk with her owners' friend.

Zoey had allegedly been in an altercation with another dog weeks prior, and Longo had been planning the attack since the incident.

Zoey died from her injuries.

On Wednesday, April 2, 2025, Ryan Longo was sentenced to four years in prison, and he cannot "possess/own/care for any animals for five years."

Additionally, Longo cannot contact the victims involved in the incident.





