The identity of the man shot and killed near I-25 and South Nevada Avenue was released Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The identity of a man shot and killed along South Nevada Avenue has been released to the public Monday.

On Thursday, May 23, South Nevada Avenue was shut down for hours after what was initially reported as a traffic accident, but after police arrived, they found 45-year-old Darryl Edward Scurry Jr. suffering from what appeared to them as gunshot wounds.

The incident was first reported around 6:00 a.m. that Thursday and shut down South Nevada Avenue in the area for several hours as police investigated.

Mr. Scurry's death is being investigated as a homicide and marks the 20th homicide in Colorado Springs this year, according to police.

CSPD says that at this time, they do not have a suspect in this case and are still investigating.

Anyone who has information on the incident is encouraged to reach out to CSPD at (719)444-4000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

