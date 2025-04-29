Teller County Sheriff says progress made in homicide case with help from ICE

TELLER COUNTY — The Teller County Sheriff, Jason Mikesell, says his investigators have made progress in a homicide case with the help of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

Sheriff Mikesell says they have quested a man ICE says was in the country illegally. They say the man is a person of interest in Eduardo Castaneda's death two years ago. Castaneda's body was found on the side of the road off Highway 67.

"That case for us has been an ongoing... issue because we weren't able to find the person or contact the person that may have been involved... so... we could speak with them," said Sheriff Mikesell. "We notified our ICE partnership folks with that and they were able to identify the person and detain him on other issues that didn't involve the Teller County Sheriff's Office."

Sheriff Mikesell has been critical of legislation passed by the state that limits local law enforcement from partnering with ICE in investigations.

