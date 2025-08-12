Teller County fire suspect competent to face trial, judge rules

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A Teller County judge ruled that the woman accused of sparking the Highland Lakes Fire that burned more than 150 acres near Divide last year is competent to proceed to trial.

According to our news partner's at The Gazette, Lowa Tillitt, 77, also referred to as Lacey Tillitt in public records, was arrested Jan. 16 for allegedly starting the fire Oct. 28. Tillitt faces one charge of felony arson endangering more than $1 million in property.

Law enforcement at the time stated that the fire burned 166 acres northwest of Divide and caused more than 700 households to be evacuated.

Tillitt's legal proceedings so far have primarily focused on her competency to proceed to trial. In March, Tillitt was placed on a mental health stay, according to past Gazette coverage.

Monday's hearing brought two competency evaluators to the stand, one who argued Tillitt was incompetent and the other claiming the opposite. The two completed their evaluations within months of each other.

According to an arrest affidavit previously obtained by The Gazette, Tillitt allegedly told investigators she had been burning carboard boxes inside her house in her wood-burning stove at 13 Beaver Lake Circle.

When she opened the oven to burn more material, the flames escaped, lighting the couch on fire.

The defense called Dr. Eric Weinstein, a psychologist with experience in both Pennsylvania and Colorado, to the stand first. Weinstein argued Tillitt was incompetent to proceed, citing his experience with her during his virtual evaluation.

Weinstein testified he had concerns about Tillitt's ability to communicate, saying she showcased "executive function difficulties" and often acted confused, anxious and agitated. While she appeared lucid at times, it was in "bursts," and Weinstein said he has concerns over her reliability.

"She was kind of all over the place," Weinstein said. "At some points she'll perform well, but that's not consistent"

Tillitt underwent multiple screening tests that revealed she has severe depression and some form of dementia, along with her reported history of substance abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Weinstein said Tillitt is treatable, but as of right now, she is incompetent to proceed. During cross-examination, he noted Tillitt did understand much about the criminal justice system, "she's not going to be able to provide an accurate representation of her self or the events."

Prosecutors called Dr. Jackie Grimmett, who said Tillitt is competent to proceed with hearings.

Grimmett agreed with Weinstein on some aspects, particularly that Tillitt does understand the judicial system. For example, Tillitt told Grimmett she wanted to speak with her attorney first and was able to answer the roles of the players in a courtroom.

However, Grimmett disagreed with Weinstein on a few key issues, specifically the dementia test administered by both evaluators. Grimmett testified that Tillitt does not meet the criteria for a dementia diagnosis or a similar "cognitive impairment."

Instead, Grimmett said Tillitt met some of the criteria for an unspecified personality disorder with borderline features. Weinstein testified to the contrary during cross-examination, saying Tillitt does not exhibit symptoms of a personality disorder.

Grimmett testified Tillitt's agitation and confusion acknowledged by Weinstein could be a symptom of a personality disorder, but not dementia.

Tillitt's irritability and hostile nature at times was not of note for Grimmett, who testified the emotions were not inappropriate given the nature of their conversation.

In addition, Sabrina Romero, who spent time with Tillitt in the Teller County jail, testified Tillitt told her she was going to "fake" the competency test by acting like she didn't understand the evaluator's questions.

According to Romero, she took Tillitt "under her wing," helping her clean her cell and get in and out of the shower.

Romero is currently awaiting trial for several felony charges, according to inmate records.

After testimony, Judge William Moller found Tillitt to be competent to stand trial. Moller described Tillitt as attentive, and "playing to the court."

Tillitt appeared in custody donning the typical brown Teller County jail jumpsuit. She was visibility agitated and anxious during the hearing, occasionally breaking down in tears. Moller allowed multiple "comfort" breaks for Tillitt when she started to show excessive emotion.

This is not the first time that Tillitt has been in trouble with law enforcement, including several incidents in the months leading up to the fire.

Tillitt has a misdemeanor case in which she faces two charges — harassment and obstructing a peace officer, firefighter or emergency medical service provider — from a June 2024 incident.

Five days before Tillitt is alleged to have started the October 2024 fire, a Teller County judge ruled against Tillitt and forced the sale of the home at 13 Beaver Lake Circle .

As of Monday, Tillitt remains in Teller County jail on a $60,800 bond. Her next hearing is scheduled Aug. 29.

The Gazette's Mackenzie Bodell contributed to this web story.

