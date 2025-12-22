Teenager on the run after stealing a caretaker's vehicle says Colorado Springs Police

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department says a teenager with an extensive criminal background is on the run after allegedly stealing his caretaker's vehicle.

Police say they received the call for service regarding a on going motor vehicle theft on Sunday, around 4:30 p.m. at the Emily Griffith Center north of Memorial Park. Emily Griffith Centers provide mental health and behavioral health services for individuals in our community and across Colorado.

The victim reported the teenager forcibly took their keys before running out of the facility and stealing a blue Ford Escape with Colorado license plate number CZTM41. CSPD says this individual has a "high propensity for violence" and has been arrested for the following:

Arrested for Multiple Motor Vehicle Thefts

Two Attempted First Degree Assaults for Pointing Handguns at Officers

Felony Menacings

Attempted Homicide when confronted about stealing a vehicle

Known to steal handguns during motor vehicle thefts

CSPD is considering the suspect armed and dangerous and is proficient in stealing motor vehicles. The identity of the teenager has not been released at the time of this article's publication.

If you see the car, you are asked to call 911 immediately.

