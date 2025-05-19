Teenager arrested in connection to deadly February shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A teenager has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in February, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Police say the teen has been charged with murder in the second degree. Under Colorado State Law, they say no further information about the suspect will be released.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.

Background Information

Around 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, CSPD responded to a shooting in the 3700 block of El Morro Road, which is located near the intersection of South Academy Boulevard and Chelton Road.

According to police, the driver and their passenger were allegedly shot in their car by the teenager.

After being shot, the driver drove to an area near 2700 Granada Drive, which is located near the intersection of Hancock Expressway and Astrozon Boulevard.

The passenger died on the scene from their injuries, and the driver was taken to the hospital with what police later described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Two days after the shooting, the passenger was identified by the El Paso County Coroner's Office as a 16-year-old boy. Due to the boy's age, his name will not be released.

In May of 2023, Governor Jared Polis signed "Riley's Law" or SB 23-075, into Colorado law. The law is designed to protect the identities of underage crime victims.

CSPD reports that this is the ninth homicide of 2025, and at that time last year, there was only one.

___





Community members voice frustration over Colorado Springs Utilities' lingering paint jobs In what they're calling "legalized vandalism," community members in Wolf Ranch are expressing their concerns over spray paint left behind from a fiber installation project months ago. Community members voice frustration over Colorado Springs Utilities' lingering paint jobs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.