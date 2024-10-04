Teenager arrested in Colorado Springs for their connection to smash-and-grab burglaries

COLORADO SPRINGS — Police say they have arrested an individual allegedly connected to smash-and-grab burglaries that have plagued local vape stores and some gun stores this year.

So far this year, the Colorado Springs Police Department says there have been a total of 36 smash-and-grabs across the city. With vape shops being a large target.

On Thursday the Metro Burglary Unit conducted a search warrant in the 1400 block of Tamarisk Drive, on the southwest side of Colorado Springs.

While the investigation continues, police say a teenager was arrested and taken into custody for the following:



burglary

criminal mischief

motor vehicle theft

I reached out to Colorado Springs police and the department says that they continue to investigate and are working on developing more suspects.

Due to the fact that the individual is a minor, they will not be identified by police.

