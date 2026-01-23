Teenager arrested after allegedly damaging home with a pair of kitchen shears

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) says an 18-year-old has been arrested after allegedly damaging a home with a pair of kitchen shears.

Around 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, January 18, the sheriff's office responded after someone called and stated that there was a man making threats with a weapon inside an El Paso County home.

When deputies arrived, they found a witness who had escaped the home after being chased by the man.

According to EPSO, the witness said he escaped by climbing out of an upstairs window as the suspect was "stabbing people" inside the home.

Deputies entered the home and detained him without any further incident. They found that the weapon was a pair of kitchen shears, and no victims had suffered stab injuries.

However, there was evidence that the suspect had damaged the home with the shears.

He was taken to the El Paso County Jail on the following charges;



Attempted Homicide

Felony Menacing

Reckless Endangerment

Criminal Mischief

Child Abuse

He's being held on a $15,000 bond.

State proposes cutting paid caregiving hours for Colorado families Some of those Medicaid cuts are already moving forward with last year's executive order from the governor. Families with children who need 24-7 care tell News5 they are feeling frustrated. State proposes cutting paid caregiving hours for Colorado families

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.