Teenager and woman arrested in connection to death of a 19-year-old in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo Police Department, in coordination with the U.S. Marshals’ Colorado Violent Offender Task Force, arrested a woman and a teenager for their alleged connection to a drive-by shooting that killed 19-year-old Michael Suazo.

The shooting happened on April 6, near North Hudson Avenue and Highway 50 E Bypass.

Police say that a 15-year-old boy and 24-year-old Caitlyn Gonzales have both been arrested on several charges relating to Suazo's death.

While law enforcement was investigating, they gathered enough evidence to issue arrest warrants for the two.

On May 20, at 4:45 p.m., the Colorado Violent Offender Task Force found both people and attempted a traffic stop. Police say that the car didn't yield and fled north onto I-25 towards Fountain.

The Fountain Police Department was able to "disable the vehicle," and both people were taken into custody and transported back to Pueblo.

The teen was booked into Pueblo Youth Corrections on the following warrants:



first-degree murder after deliberation

violating juvenile parole

Gonzales was booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center on the following charges:

accessory to a crime - felony

crime and tampering with physical evidence - felony

contributing to the delinquency of a minor - misdemeanor

___





The United States Air Force Academy graduation commencement speaker announced The Secretary of the Air Force will be this year's speaker at next week's Air Force Academy graduation. The United States Air Force Academy graduation commencement speaker announced

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.