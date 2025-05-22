Watch Now
Teenager and woman arrested in connection to death of a 19-year-old in Pueblo

The Pueblo Police Department arrested a woman and a teenager for their alleged connection to a drive-by shooting that killed 19-year-old Michael Suazo.
PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo Police Department, in coordination with the U.S. Marshals’ Colorado Violent Offender Task Force, arrested a woman and a teenager for their alleged connection to a drive-by shooting that killed 19-year-old Michael Suazo.

The shooting happened on April 6, near North Hudson Avenue and Highway 50 E Bypass.

Police say that a 15-year-old boy and 24-year-old Caitlyn Gonzales have both been arrested on several charges relating to Suazo's death.

While law enforcement was investigating, they gathered enough evidence to issue arrest warrants for the two.

On May 20, at 4:45 p.m., the Colorado Violent Offender Task Force found both people and attempted a traffic stop. Police say that the car didn't yield and fled north onto I-25 towards Fountain.

The Fountain Police Department was able to "disable the vehicle," and both people were taken into custody and transported back to Pueblo.

The teen was booked into Pueblo Youth Corrections on the following warrants:

  • first-degree murder after deliberation
  • violating juvenile parole

Gonzales was booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center on the following charges:

  • accessory to a crime - felony
  • crime and tampering with physical evidence - felony
  • contributing to the delinquency of a minor - misdemeanor

