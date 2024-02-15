Suspicious death now being investigated as homicide after victim identified Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department has released the identity of a man found dead near The Citadel Mall on February 11.

According to police, they got a call about a suspicious death reported near 3600 Galley Road around 9:45 a.m.

The El Paso County Coroner's Office identified the man as 37-year-old Nathan Riley of Colorado Springs. Mr. Riley's cause of death is still being investigated by the El Paso County Coroner.

While the cause of death has not been released, the police department is investigating Mr. Riley's death as a homicide.

This is the second homicide in Colorado Springs this year, according to the department.

This is still an active investigation, and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719)444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

