Suspect remains at-large following Sunday's shooting involving police

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man is still at-large following a shooting involving police, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

WATCH: Police are still looking for the suspect of an officer-involved shooting on Sunday afternoon

The suspect is described as a black man in his 50s who is approximately 6' tall. The sheriff's office says he was wearing dark colored pants, possibly jeans, a black and white hoodie and a hat. He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Tip Line at (719)520-7777.

Background Information

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), they received a call for a distrubance around 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4900 block of North Academy Boulevard, which is located near the Red Lobster.

CSPD says an officer who responded heard gunshots in the area. They say the officer spotted the man and fired at least one round.

According to CSPD, the man shot back at the officer, but the officer was not hit, and the suspect ran.

CSPD confirmed a woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

