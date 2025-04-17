Suspect in Colorado Springs officer-involved shooting dead after separate shooting involving police in Iowa

COLORADO SPRINGS — The suspect involved in Sunday's shooting involving police is dead following a separate shooting involving law enforcement in Iowa, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Thursday, detectives with the sheriff's office received DNA analysis from the scene that identified the suspect as 51-year-old Vonderrick Rayford of Wisconsin.

They say the identification was also supported by video surveillance and evidence recovered during the investigation.

According to the sheriff's office, Rayford died on Tuesday after a shooting involving law enforcement in Dallas County, Iowa.

Background Information

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), they received a call for a disturbance around 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4900 block of North Academy Boulevard, which is located near the old Red Lobster.

CSPD says an officer who responded heard gunshots in the area. They say the officer spotted the man, later identified as Rayford, and fired at least one round.

According to CSPD, Rayford shot back at the officer. The officer wasn't hit and Rayford ran.

CSPD confirmed a woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

