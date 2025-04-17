Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Suspect in Colorado Springs officer-involved shooting dead after separate shooting involving police in Iowa

The suspect in the officer-involved shooting with CSPD on Sunday has died after another incident with police in Dallas County, Iowa.
North Academy Boulevard shooting
Posted
and last updated

COLORADO SPRINGS — The suspect involved in Sunday's shooting involving police is dead following a separate shooting involving law enforcement in Iowa, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

WATCH: Suspect remains at-large following Sunday's shooting involving police

Thursday, detectives with the sheriff's office received DNA analysis from the scene that identified the suspect as 51-year-old Vonderrick Rayford of Wisconsin.

They say the identification was also supported by video surveillance and evidence recovered during the investigation.

According to the sheriff's office, Rayford died on Tuesday after a shooting involving law enforcement in Dallas County, Iowa.

Background Information

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), they received a call for a disturbance around 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4900 block of North Academy Boulevard, which is located near the old Red Lobster.

CSPD says an officer who responded heard gunshots in the area. They say the officer spotted the man, later identified as Rayford, and fired at least one round.

WATCH: Police looking for suspect of officer-involved shooting Sunday afternoon

According to CSPD, Rayford shot back at the officer. The officer wasn't hit and Rayford ran.

CSPD confirmed a woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

____



New details on what led up to deadly road rage crash on I-25 last week

We're learning more about what led up to last week's deadly road rage crash on I-25 near Garden of the Gods Road.

New details on what led up to deadly road rage crash on I-25 last week

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community