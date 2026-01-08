Student facing possible repercussions after claiming a threat on social media was a joke

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department says a student is under investigation after allegedly posting a threat to a local middle school on social media on Sunday, January 4.

After a couple of days of investigation, School Resource officers contacted the student at Russell Middle School near Austin Bluffs Parkway and North Academy Boulevard.

The child told officers and the school that the threat was a joke they were making online. At the time of publishing this article, CSPD and the school say the student "may face repercussions" for their actions.

CSPD is asking parents to continue to have conversations with their children about the serious implications that they could face for posting anything that could be interpreted as a threat.

Due to the child's age, under Colorado law, their identity will not be released.

___

New state law raises cost of furnaces and water heaters A new law is restricting how your home is powered. Gas furnaces and water heaters installed in Colorado must adhere to strict emission standards beginning this year. New state law raises cost of furnaces and water heaters

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.