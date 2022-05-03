String of homicides in Pueblo: What are police doing about it?

PUEBLO — The most recent in a string of homicides in Pueblo resulted in two men found dead in a truck early Monday morning.

Mike Markus, who grew up in the neighborhood off of West Orman Avenue, says he was "shocked" by the police presence.

I've actually never seen that many cars, police cars, in this neighborhood."

Pueblo Police Department have investigated four homicides, and a number of other violent crimes, in just a few weeks.



May 2, 2022: Double Homicide on 600 block of W. Orman Ave.

April 26, 2022: Stabbing on 0-100 block of Cambridge Ave

April 25, 2022: Shooting on the 1200 block of E. 12th St.

April 15, 2022: Shooting on 600 block of E. 3rd St



"It's concerning to us, ya know, especially this double homicide we just had," said Sergeant Franklyn Ortega.

The PPD has hosted two community meetings and has more scheduled, asking people in Pueblo to come and voice their concerns with issues like violent crimes and homelessness.

"We understand that sometimes the community can offer us some great ideas and advice on how to fix things," said Sgt. Ortega.

Markus believes the police working with the community will be extremely helpful in preventing crime.

"I think it does give people a level of comfort, that they can be as transparent as they can."

The next community meeting with the Pueblo Police will be Friday, May 6 at 5:30 p.m. at the Pueblo Christian Center.

