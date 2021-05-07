Street racing hits too close to home in Pueblo

PUEBLO — Melissa Ermi is listening to music loudly in her home late into the evening on Cince De Mayo, when she hears a large crash. A car has just run into her across-the-street neighbor's front yard.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, street racing is a common problem on the busy road.

"Usually on Friday night it's worse, but it's every weekend." said Ermi.

The homeowner says the car ran into the cement guard that lines the outer portion of her yard, slid down the sidewalk, and eventually stopped, leaving glass and car parts everywhere. The homeowner is a mother, and says she fears that without the railing, her son would have been injured during the incident.

"I just wish that people would drive a little more safe, instead of like maniacs, cause there are children out here who might run out into traffic accidentally, and you never know!" exclaimed Ermi.

There has been controversy on various Facebook pages debating whether or not the driver of the vehicle was participating, or caught in the middle of another race happening. Regardless, both sides appear to believe that street placing played a big role.

"When I’m walking down the street, I don’t want to get hit by a car because somebody decides to, ya know, zoom right past everybody else and cause an accident to the people who aren’t driving like that!" said Ermi, who "chooses not to drive".

The Pueblo Police Department says they are having an "operation in the near future" to "address street racing" and note that if someone is caught street racing, their vehicle will be confiscated for up to six months.

Speed racing is a class 1 misdemeanor traffic offense in the state of Colorado.