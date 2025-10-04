Stolen car from Aurora found in Colorado Springs days later, three people arrested

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — On Tuesday, September 30, officers with the Aurora Police Department were sent to investigate a stolen Toyota Corolla in the city.

According to them, the car was left unlocked with the keys in the ignition.

Days later, Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Motor Vehicle Theft Detectives found this car near East Fountain Boulevard and South Chelton Road in Colorado Springs.

A marked police car attempted to stop the stolen car, but the car fled at high speeds.

The detectives then located the stolen car near Boggs Place and Preuss Road after conducting surveillance.

Detectives came into contact with three people: the driver, 25-year-old Tianna Quin, and passengers 26-year-old Mandy-Lee Miller and 55-year-old Lela Edwards.

CSPD says Quin and Miller were charged with Motor Vehicle Theft, but Edwards had multiple warrants out for her arrest.

All three were taken to the El Paso County Jail. CSPD says Quin is a convicted Motor Vehicle Theft prolific offender.

