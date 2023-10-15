Watch Now
Stolen car crashes through a fence and into home causing injuries early Sunday morning

The crash happened shortly after 3:00 a.m. CSPD has identified the driver, but says a passenger ran from the scene
Posted at 5:45 AM, Oct 15, 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS — CSPD investigators say multiple people suffered injuries after the driver of a stolen car crashed into a home in southeast Colorado Springs early Sunday morning.

The crash was reported to first responders at 3:11 a.m. Sunday morning. First responders tell News5 a stolen car crashed through a fence and into a home near the intersection of Astrozon and Aeroplaza.

CSPD investigators say the driver of that stolen vehicle has been identified and was taken to the hospital with injuries related to the crash, but a passenger in the car at the time ran from the scene.

First responders say people living in the home that was hit by the car suffered minor injuries. The extent of the damage to the home is still being evaluated.

If you have any information about this incident, or the people involved you can call CSPD, or you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 634-STOP.
