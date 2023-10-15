Stolen car crashes through a fence and into home causing injuries early Sunday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS — CSPD investigators say multiple people suffered injuries after the driver of a stolen car crashed into a home in southeast Colorado Springs early Sunday morning.

The crash was reported to first responders at 3:11 a.m. Sunday morning. First responders tell News5 a stolen car crashed through a fence and into a home near the intersection of Astrozon and Aeroplaza.

CSPD investigators say the driver of that stolen vehicle has been identified and was taken to the hospital with injuries related to the crash, but a passenger in the car at the time ran from the scene.

First responders say people living in the home that was hit by the car suffered minor injuries. The extent of the damage to the home is still being evaluated.

If you have any information about this incident, or the people involved you can call CSPD, or you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 634-STOP.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.