State wildlife officials investigating shooting of bald eagle at Croke Reservoir in Northglenn

DENVER, Colo. — State wildlife officials are asking for the public’s help to identify the person who shot and injured a bald eagle in Northglenn earlier this month.

The bald eagle was found injured on the icy shoreline at Croke Reservoir, near W. 104th Avenue and Huron Street, on Jan. 12 by Northglenn park rangers and officers from Northglenn Animal Control, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) spokeswoman Kara Van Hoose.

The raptor was safely captured and taken local wildlife rehabilitation facility for treatment where X-rays showed the eagle had been shot in the wing with a ball bearing, Van Hoose said.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife

The bald eagle underwent surgery to remove the metal projectile and is recovering at the rehab facility, she added.

“As a federally and state protected species, the shooting or injury of a bald eagle is illegal under the Federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act and the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act,” Van Hoose wrote.

The wildlife agency is now asking for the public’s help to find the culprit. Anyone with information is asked to contact 1-877-265-6648 or game.thief@state.co.us or the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at 1-844-397-8477 or fws_tips@fws.gov.

___

Violence in Minnesota leads to nationwide protests, including Downtown Colorado Springs Hundreds of demonstrators turned up outside of city hall in Colorado Springs, protesting the killing of another American citizen by ICE agents. Violence in Minnesota leads to nationwide protests, including Downtown Colorado Springs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.