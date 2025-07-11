Standoff ends peacefully after hours-long negotiations with Pueblo Police on Thursday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Around 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, police with the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) were sent to a home in the 2000 block of Pine Street after receiving reports of a domestic incident involving weapons.

When police arrived, they learned that a man had kidnapped someone at gunpoint, but the victim was able to get away and call for help.

While officers were trying to secure the home's perimeter, they saw the man pouring gasoline on the front porch. He then barricaded himself inside the home and made comments about wanting police to use lethal force on him.

Police obtained a warrant, and the SWAT team was sent to assist with the situation. One officer was able to talk to the man on the phone and engaged in negotiations that lasted several hours.

Around 2:20 a.m. on Thursday, police say they could see smoke and flames coming from the home, and by 3:33 a.m., the fire had spread.

The man told police that he intended to leave the home, and they should expect a confrontation.

The man, now identified as Ernesto Alarcon, exited the home with a "high-powered AR-style rifle" and a shotgun. Police say he tried to provoke the SWAT officers, but never aimed his weapons at them.

Police say the home was completely engulfed in flames.

Officers were able to use "less lethal options" and ended the standoff at 4:35 a.m. Thursday.

Alarcon was arrested and charged with the following:



Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft

Second-Degree Kidnapping

First-Degree Arson, Menacing

Possession of a Large-Capacity Magazine (prohibited)



