Soldier convicted in 2024 ticket scam faces new investigations across Colorado

DENVER, Colo. — A former Army sergeant who served time in military prison in connection with a fake ticket scheme is now accused of doing it again — while on felony probation.

Multiple women from across the Front Range told Denver7 Investigates that Gavin Pobst, convicted in 2024 of larceny and wire fraud in military court, has solicited money for event tickets that they never received.

Since Pobst’s release from military prison in January, Denver7 has received a steady stream of emails and social media messages from alleged victims.

Many say they met him through dating apps and were persuaded to send money through payment services for tickets to games, concerts and rodeos — tickets that never materialized.

“From what I can tell, he’s just gotten out of prison and has just jumped right back into this,” said McKenna, one Colorado woman who asked that her last name not be used for fear of retaliation.

McKenna said she met Pobst on a dating site, paid him for Rockies tickets, but grew suspicious when he asked for more money and access to her account.

She said she found Denver7’s past reporting on his prior convictions and cut off contact.

Another woman, Jessica Warren of Parker, said she and her fiancé met Pobst at a Parker bar in January and agreed to purchase Broncos tickets.

“We sent him $125 through Venmo,” she said. “Shortly after that, when he said he would meet up with us, he completely ghosted us.”

A Denver police supplemental report shows Warren was not the only person telling that story.

Another woman alleged she sent $40 for rodeo tickets to someone identifying himself as Pobst.

The Denver District Attorney’s Office declined to file charges in that case because there was "no reasonable likelihood of conviction."

Other jurisdictions, however, have open investigations.

Arvada Police confirmed they are actively looking into allegations.

“Arvada PD has received one reported case involving $140 loss that is under investigation,” the department said in a statement. “If there are other victims who have not made a report, who believe they may be a victim of this person, Arvada PD asks that they make a report by calling (303) 980-7300.”

A Broomfield Police spokesperson also confirmed to Denver7: “Yes, the Broomfield Police Department has this case and it is open and active.”

Colorado Springs police also received a complaint, according to records reviewed by Denver7.

A prior pattern

In 2024, “upwards of 60 victims” were listed in an affidavit connected to Pobst’s ticket scam. Women said they met him on dating apps and paid for tickets they never received. Pobst pleaded guilty in military court to larceny and wire fraud and was sentenced to nine months confinement and a bad conduct discharge from the Army.

He also pleaded guilty to identity theft in El Paso County court, receiving felony probation.

Probation questions

Given his probation status, alleged victims question why new accusations have not led to sanctions.

Dana Wilks, deputy director of probation services for the Colorado Judicial Department, declined an on-camera interview but explained in a statement that there is no statewide policy on when to file for probation revocation.

“In practice, the timing varies by district,” Wilks said. “Officers may file a revocation petition when they first learn of a new offense but prior to the filing of charges; at the point charges are filed; or after the new case has reached disposition and a conviction has been entered. There are also situations in which an officer may exercise discretion and file at any of these stages, regardless of the local policy.”

Wilks confirmed that probation officers are aware of the new law enforcement investigations into Pobst.

Denver7 Investigates attempted to reach Pobst through multiple phone numbers associated with him and by email, but messages went unanswered and calls returned a “disconnected” notice.

For victims like McKenna, the hope is that speaking publicly can prevent further harm.

“I don’t want this to happen to anybody else,” she said.

Arvada Police urge anyone who believes they may be a victim to come forward and make a report.

Timeline of the Gavin Pobst case Sept 5, 2022: Denver7 airs first investigative report exposing Pobst for fake concert/sports ticket scams via dating apps.

Denver7 airs first investigative report exposing Pobst for fake concert/sports ticket scams via dating apps. Sept 27, 2022: Denver7 gets results, confirming that Fort Carson CID had launched investigation after our first story.

Denver7 gets results, confirming that Fort Carson CID had launched investigation after our first story. Apr 26, 2024: Military court‑martial conviction. Pobst pleaded guilty to eight counts of larceny, one count of violating a general regulation, one count of wire fraud. He was sentenced to 270 days confinement, reduction to E‑1, forfeiture of pay, and bad‑conduct discharge.

Military court‑martial conviction. Pobst pleaded guilty to eight counts of larceny, one count of violating a general regulation, one count of wire fraud. He was sentenced to 270 days confinement, reduction to E‑1, forfeiture of pay, and bad‑conduct discharge. May 14, 2024: Denver7 reports on pending Colorado state felony charges filed by Fourth Judicial District in El Paso County (money laundering, identity theft, criminal impersonation).

Denver7 reports on pending Colorado state felony charges filed by Fourth Judicial District in El Paso County (money laundering, identity theft, criminal impersonation). Aug 15, 2024: Pobst pleads guilty in El Paso County District Court to Identity Theft in Gabrielle Harris case; sentenced to three‑year supervised probation plus conditions. His probation start was set for Jan 6, 2025.