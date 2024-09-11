Smoke shop falls victim to smash-and-grab burglary for the second time this year

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs vape shop is once again the victim of a smash-and-grab burglary. Galaxy Glass Smoke Shop near South Academy Boulevard and Airport Road was hit overnight.

This same vape shop was also hit back in March when a car drove through the business.

The owner of Galaxy Glass Smoke Shop, Curtis Williams, installed physical barriers to prevent this crime from happening again, but it wasn't enough.

Williams says that his insurance won't cover the damage done this time.

"This is how I feed my family, this is how I feed my employees," said Williams. "...there's a lot of people relying on this business and we're not a huge company. We're not Walmart, we're not backed by a huge company, so yeah it hurts."

The owner says he is now moving his shop to a smaller location. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says the suspect in this burglary may have been involved in other smash-and-grabs throughout the city.

