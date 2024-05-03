Silver Key Senior Services broken into Wednesday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Jason DeaBueno, the CEO of Silver Key Senior Services, says someone broke into a number of their offices and their thrift store Wednesday night.

DeaBueno says thieves broke through a small window and stole laptops, phones, and other items donated to the thrift store.

He says Silver Key will remain open, but that staff are angry that someone would target an organization that helps seniors in the southern Colorado community.

"Some people... feel violated, they are wondering what is going on, what does this look like, what does this mean," said DeaBueno. "Some are a little bit angry and thinking how could they do this. Don't they care that we care for seniors?"

News5 reached out to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) about this incident. They say they received a report and are investigating.

Silver Key says it is still a safe place for seniors, and no volunteers or staff were injured.

