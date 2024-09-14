Significant police presence near Lowes along Fountain Mesa Road Saturday following a shooting

FOUNTAIN — There is a large police presence near the Lowes along Fountain Mesa Road on Saturday morning.

Police confirmed to our newsroom they responded after reports of a shooting.

Details are limited, but News5 has a crew on the way to the scene to learn more.

Viewers reached out to our newsroom originally reporting the heavy police presence in the area.

This is a developing story.

