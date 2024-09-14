Significant police presence near Lowes along Fountain Mesa Road Saturday following a shooting

FOUNTAIN — There is a large police presence near the Lowes along Fountain Mesa Road on Saturday morning.
Police confirmed to our newsroom they responded after reports of a shooting.
Details are limited, but News5 has a crew on the way to the scene to learn more.
Viewers reached out to our newsroom originally reporting the heavy police presence in the area.
This is a developing story.
___
The Aftermath of Homeless Camp Cleanups In Pueblo
The City of Pueblo and the mayor have received both support and pushback about the way they are trying to clean up the steel city. Last week, the city cleared out trash and homeless camps along Fountain Creek.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.