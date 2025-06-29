Shooting suspect arrested following traffic crash and investigation Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department says that a traffic crash officers responded to Saturday led to the arrest of a person they believed to be involved in a shooting that took place on Tuesday, June 24.

The crash took place around 1:40 p.m. Saturday along Constitution Avenue on the east side of Colorado Springs.

During the officers' investigation, they learned that one of the drivers involved had allegedly been involved in a recent call for service about a shooting that occurred around 1:00 a.m. along Palmer Park Boulevard on June 24.

Officers developed probable cause and arrested the individual identified as Clea Jamerson. Officers searched Jameson's vehicle and said they found multiple handguns. A second vehicle believed to be tied to the shooting was also searched, and police say additional evidence tying Jameson to the shooting was located.

Police did not list what charges Jameson is facing.

___

Backlash in Colorado as National Park Signs Urge Visitors to Report 'Negative' Views About America The signage went up at National Parks sites nationwide per executive order, but Amache and Sand Creek descendants want history preserved. Just days after the new signs, a small act of defiance surfaced at Amache National Historic Site. Backlash in Colorado as National Park Signs Urge Visitors to Report 'Negative' Views About America

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.