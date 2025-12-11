Shooting involving police in Downtown Colorado Springs ruled justified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The use of deadly force has been ruled justified in a shooting involving police that left a man dead in Colorado Springs over the summer.

It happened off Pikes Peak Avenue near South Tejon Street in Downtown Colorado Springs on July 5.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received a call from a nightclub in the area saying a man, later identified as 26-year-old Alex Martinez-Sarmiento, was carrying a rifle and screaming at people.

Investigators say when officers told Martinez-Sarmiento to put his hands up, he took off running while reaching towards his waistband. One officer fired three times, hitting him.

Martinez-Sarmiento was pronouned dead at the scene.

___

Video critiquing Chapel Hills Mall sparks debate The Chapel Hills Mall in Colorado Springs is the subject of a critical online video. The video has been trending on Facebook and TikTok for a couple of weeks. Video critiquing Chapel Hills Mall sparks debate

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.