Shooting involving Fountain Police Department last year ruled justified

FOUNTAIN — A shooting involving the Fountain Police Department in September has been ruled justified, according to the Fourth Judicial District Attorney's Office.

WATCH: Man who saw Fountain officer-involved shooting provides first hand account of the scene

When the incident happened, the Fountain Police Department said officers opened fire on a robbery suspect, later identified as 31-year-old Brenden Burningham, who was threatening employees inside a Walgreens along Fountain Mesa Road on September 14.

The investigation found Burningham ran from police while keeping both hands in his pockets. After running for about 20 seconds, he kept one hand in his pocket and reached toward police "in a threatening matter," according to the report.

Two officers fired 13 bullets, hitting Burningham twice in the chest. He survived and is facing an aggravated robbery with possession of a weapon charge.

Burningham's next court date is currently set for June 6.

Background Information

In a press release, police said they got a call just before 10 a.m. on September 14 about a robbery at the convenience store. Police said Burningham told store employees he had a gun and a bomb before taking items and running to the Lowe's parking lot across the street.

The Fountain Police Department said officers found Burningham near the Chase Bank parking lot and tried to arrest him. Police said that's when two officers fired at least one round at Burningham, striking him.

According to the Fountain Police Department, Burningham was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. One officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries but was not shot, according to police.

KOAA 5

___





One dead following crash on the north east side of Colorado Springs Tuesday One person is dead following a crash on the north east side of the city, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). One dead following crash on the north east side of Colorado Springs Tuesday

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.