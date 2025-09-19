Shooting investigation underway near Amazon facility on east side of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department says that an early morning shooting is under investigation on Friday.

The shooting took place near the Amazon Distribution facility along Grinell Boulevard near the Colorado Springs Airport.

Police say the shooting occurred after a physical fight broke out in the parking lot of the Amazon facility. After the fight ended and people were leaving, shots were fired into a victim's vehicle near the Powers Boulevard and Grinell Boulevard intersection.

That person was injured but was able to drive themselves to a hospital. The shooting occurred around 5 a.m.

Police said that southbound Grinell Boulevard would be closed on Friday morning while evidence is being collected.

No arrests have been made at the time of publishing this article.

___

____

