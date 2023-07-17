One dead following a shooting on the southeast side of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a shooting on Colorado Springs's southeast side of town Monday afternoon.

Details about the shooting are limited and the Colorado Springs Police Department tells News5 they will not send a Public Information Officer to the shooting scene.

In a Twitter post, the Colorado Springs Police Department confirmed two people were shot. Both victims were taken to a local hospital, and one of the individuals has since died from his wounds.

According to police, the shooting occurred near a Sonic restaurant on N. Chelton Road just west of The Citadel Mall.

CSPD says there is no threat to the community at this time but has not said if there is anyone in custody at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is confirmed.

