Shooting investigation outside motel and restaurant near I-25 and Garden of the Gods

Multiple people transported to the hospital with injuries from Rusina Rd. scene
KOAA-TV
CSPD officers with flashlights look for evidence in the parking lot outside of a motel along Rusina Rd. early Saturday morning after responding to reports of a shooting.
Posted at 3:45 AM, Nov 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-05 05:56:34-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — A call came in at around 2 o'clock Saturday morning for a shooting on Rusina Road outside of a motel near I-25 and Garden of the Gods Road. Multiple people were taken to the hospital with injuries.

This is an active Colorado Springs Police Department investigation. News5 will work to update this story as soon as we learn more information.

