Shooting in Fountain sends two people to the hospital, police investigating

FOUNTAIN — A shooting in Fountain has sent two people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Fountain Police Department (FPD).
Police say the shooting happened in the 500 block of Blossomfield Road on Friday evening.
Officers don't have anyone in custody, but are currently investigating the situation.
This is an ongoing investigation, and we will release more information as it becomes available.
___
Colorado Springs students react to Trump's involuntary collection of defaulted student loans
The U.S. Department of Education announced Monday that it will begin collections on defaulted loans starting May 5. We spoke to local students about their feelings on the call.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.