Shooting in Fountain sends two people to the hospital, police investigating

FOUNTAIN — A shooting in Fountain has sent two people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Fountain Police Department (FPD).

Police say the shooting happened in the 500 block of Blossomfield Road on Friday evening.

Officers don't have anyone in custody, but are currently investigating the situation.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will release more information as it becomes available.

