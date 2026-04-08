Sheriff's office seeks information on shooting in Yoder area

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on a shooting incident in the Yoder area.

In the late evening hours of April 4, 2026, the communications center received a report of a shooting in the 31000 block of Truckton Road, which is located west of the Antioch Community Church.

The person reported that an unknown person was banging on their door, and shortly after, they heard several gunshots on their property. The reporting person discovered several bullet holes in their car, and a broken window in their garage.

There were no injuries reported.

Video shows a pickup truck, with an unknown make and model, turning from Lauppe Road onto Truckton Road, and stopping at the person's home around 11 p.m.

The suspect (or suspects) left around 11:30 p.m., traveling east on Truckton Road towards Yoder Road.

Anyone with information related to this incident, or who may have footage, is asked to contact the sheriff's office's non-emergency line at (719)390-5555.

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