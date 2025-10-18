Shelter-in-place order lifted near N. Academy Blvd. and Austin Bluffs Pkwy.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A shelter-in-place-order has been lifted for the Montbello Garden Apartments, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.
Previous Coverage
The apartments are located near North Academy Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Parkway.
If you are in the area, you are asked to do the following:
- remain indoors
- close doors and windows
- turn off heating and cooling systems
- do not use open flames or anything that could cause a spark
You are also asked to avoid the area if possible.
This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.
___
____
