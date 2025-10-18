Shelter-in-place order lifted near N. Academy Blvd. and Austin Bluffs Pkwy.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A shelter-in-place-order has been lifted for the Montbello Garden Apartments, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Previous Coverage

The apartments are located near North Academy Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Parkway.

If you are in the area, you are asked to do the following:



remain indoors

close doors and windows

turn off heating and cooling systems

do not use open flames or anything that could cause a spark



You are also asked to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

___

Colorado's 'first public Christian school' faces funding warning over curriculum Colorado's first public Christian school faces potential funding loss as state questions whether religious curriculum violates public school requirements. Colorado's 'first public Christian school' faces funding warning over curriculum

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.