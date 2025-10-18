Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Shelter-in-place order lifted near N. Academy Blvd. and Austin Bluffs Pkwy.

Colorado Springs Police Department CSPD
KOAA
Colorado Springs Police Department CSPD
Posted
and last updated

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A shelter-in-place-order has been lifted for the Montbello Garden Apartments, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Previous Coverage

The apartments are located near North Academy Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Parkway.

If you are in the area, you are asked to do the following:

  • remain indoors
  • close doors and windows
  • turn off heating and cooling systems
  • do not use open flames or anything that could cause a spark

You are also asked to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

___

Colorado's 'first public Christian school' faces funding warning over curriculum

Colorado's first public Christian school faces potential funding loss as state questions whether religious curriculum violates public school requirements.

Colorado's 'first public Christian school' faces funding warning over curriculum

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

IYGACAB 480x360.png

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community