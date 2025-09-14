Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Shelter-in-place issued for anyone within 100 yards of 7600 Ochre Vw

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has issued a shelter-in-place order for 100 yards surrounding 7600 Ochre View.

CSPD says the order was issued due to law enforcement activity.

If you are in the area, you are asked to do the following:

  • remain indoors
  • stay away from doors and windows

You are also asked to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

