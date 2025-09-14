Shelter-in-place issued for anyone within 100 yards of 7600 Ochre Vw

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has issued a shelter-in-place order for 100 yards surrounding 7600 Ochre View.

CSPD says the order was issued due to law enforcement activity.

If you are in the area, you are asked to do the following:



remain indoors

stay away from doors and windows

You are also asked to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

