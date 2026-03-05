Sex offender arrested in Pueblo after fleeing from Indiana six years ago

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A wanted sex offender has been arrested in Pueblo by the U.S. Marshals Service's Colorado Violent Offender Task Force (COVOTF) and local law enforcement.

Robert Hartsock has been wanted out of the State of Indiana since 2019 for failure to register as a sex offender and probation violations.

He was previously convicted in Indiana of child seduction and sexual battery. After he was sentenced and released in 2019, he fled the state without permission. His arrest warrant was issued in October 2019.

He was taken into custody on Monday, March 2, in Pueblo after an investigation led to the information that Hartsock had been living in the area after leaving Indiana. Investigators learned that he initially relocated to Rye before moving to Pueblo, where he was living undetected and unregistered.

“This arrest underscores the importance of community awareness and strong partnerships between citizens and law enforcement. Thanks to vigilant individuals who did the right thing and contacted authorities; a fugitive who had been evading supervision for six years is now back in custody.” U.S. Marshal, Kirk Taylor, for the District of Colorado

COVOTF says the arrest was initiated after private citizens contacted Indiana authorities after learning of Hartsock's identity and warrant status.

Indiana law enforcement from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office coordinated with the U.S. Marshals Service to find and arrest Hartsock.

Deputy U.S. Marshals, Task Force Officers from the Fountain Police Department, the CBI, the Department of Corrections, and the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office arrested Hartsock in the 200 block of W Tenth St in Pueblo.

He will remain in custody pending his extradition to Indiana.

How a Palmer Lake restaurant owner is turning recovery into hope An inspiring journey from addiction to advocacy. How a Palmer Lake restaurant owner is turning recovery into hope

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.