Search for escaped felon with "violent tendencies" called off in Arapahoe County

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. – Law enforcement conducted a search in the Centennial area for wanted felon on Wednesday morning whose whereabouts have been unknown to authorities since 2021.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday morning the suspect, 56-year-old Sean Hanneman “has violent tendencies” and is “known to carry large knives,” according to a social media post.

The search was centered in an area between E. Arapahoe Road, E. Dry Creek Road and S. University Blvd. and S. Colorado Blvd.

Officials said in the post dozens of deputies were searching for Hanneman who escaped from the Department of Corrections and is wanted on a parole violation issued on a warrant issued several years ago.

Sandburg Elementary School was placed on secure perimeter, said the sheriff’s office. The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said Hanneman fled the 2500 block of E. Easter Avenue when deputies attempted to arrest him.

After three hours of searching, including using K9s and drones, the sheriff's office said the efforts were called off.

Residents in the search area should have received a reverse 911 call alerting people to shelter in place.

Anyone with information about Hanneman’s whereabouts should call 911.

Hanneman has previously escaped from custody, Scripps News Denver reported in 2018.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said Hanneman's whereabouts have been unknown since 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

Editor's note: An early sheriff's office post said Arapahoe High School was placed on secure perimeter but Diane Leiker, the chief communications officer with Littleton Public Schools told Denver7 the high school was not placed on that status.





