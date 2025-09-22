Saturday stabbing in Monument Valley Park under investigation, the victim required 8 stitches

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating after a man was stabbed and had his backpack stolen at Monument Valley Park on Saturday.

Police say the incident took place just before 4:00 p.m. after police were called to Penrose Main following reports of a walk-in stabbing victim.

The man told the officers he was at Monument Valley Park when another man attempted to steal his backpack. During their struggle, the man said he was stabbed in the neck with something.

The wound would require 8 stitches, according to the department.

The suspect has not been identified. If anyone has any additional information regarding this incident, they are asked to call 719-444-7000 or Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers.

