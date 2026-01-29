Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Rocky Ford man pleads guilty to drug trafficking charges

Mario Rocha was found in possession of approximately 45,000 fentanyl pills
ROCKY FORD, Colo. (KOAA) — A man from Rocky Ford has pleaded guilty to multiple charges of illegal firearms possession and drug trafficking.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado says 27-year-old Mario Rocha has pleaded guilty to the following charges;

  • Possessing controlled substances with the intent to distribute them (three counts)
  • Knowingly being a felon in possession of a firearm or ammunition (one count)
  • Possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking (one count)
  • Possession of an unregistered short-barreled rifle
  • Possession of an unregistered short-barreled shotgun

In August 2025, investigators found that Rocha was distributing large amounts of fentanyl, meth, and cocaine out of his home in Rocky Ford.

After obtaining a search warrant, law enforcement recovered 1,169 grams of cocaine, 4,742 grams of fentanyl (approximately 45,000 pills), and 1,236 grams of meth.

Agents also found a large sum of cash and 17 firearms, which included a short-barreled rifle and a short-barreled shotgun.

Rocha's sentencing is scheduled for May 29, 2026.

The Rocky Ford Police Department and the FBI Denver Field Office handled the investigation.

