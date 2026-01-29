Rocky Ford man pleads guilty to drug trafficking charges

ROCKY FORD, Colo. (KOAA) — A man from Rocky Ford has pleaded guilty to multiple charges of illegal firearms possession and drug trafficking.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado says 27-year-old Mario Rocha has pleaded guilty to the following charges;



Possessing controlled substances with the intent to distribute them (three counts)

Knowingly being a felon in possession of a firearm or ammunition (one count)

Possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking (one count)

Possession of an unregistered short-barreled rifle

Possession of an unregistered short-barreled shotgun

In August 2025, investigators found that Rocha was distributing large amounts of fentanyl, meth, and cocaine out of his home in Rocky Ford.

After obtaining a search warrant, law enforcement recovered 1,169 grams of cocaine, 4,742 grams of fentanyl (approximately 45,000 pills), and 1,236 grams of meth.

Agents also found a large sum of cash and 17 firearms, which included a short-barreled rifle and a short-barreled shotgun.

Rocha's sentencing is scheduled for May 29, 2026.

The Rocky Ford Police Department and the FBI Denver Field Office handled the investigation.

