Restaurant employee arrested for allegedly recording in women's restroom

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KOAA) — One man was arrested and charged on Tuesday, December 9, for allegedly recording in the women's restroom.

According to the Fountain Police Department (FPD), officers were dispatched to a Tacos Del Gordo on Fontaine Boulevard Tuesday.

Police say they were sent to investigate a phone that was actively recording, hidden in the ceiling vent of the women's restroom.

The phone was actively recording women and children who were using the restroom from 9:45 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday when the phone was found.

Through the investigation, police identified 24-year-old Jose Armando Rodriguez Tolentino as the suspect. Police say he's an employee at the restaurant.

Tolentino was charged with criminal invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor in Colorado.

Anyone who used the women's restroom at this Tacos Del Gordo location during this timeframe is asked to contact Officer Morley at rmorley@fountainpd.com.

If you'd like to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-STOP or 1-800-222-8477, or the Fountain Police Department anonymous tip line at (719)382-4200.

