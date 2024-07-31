Regis University professor arrested for alleged first-degree murder in connection with wife's death

DENVER — A Regis University professor was arrested Tuesday in connection with the death of his wife at their residence on N. Syracuse Street in Denver.

Nicholas Myklebust, 44, was arrested Tuesday for first-degree murder.

According to the Denver Police Department, Myklebust called 911 just before 7 a.m. Monday to report that he found his wife bleeding on the ground and their infant daughter not breathing.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from blunt force injuries on her head and face, according to a probable cause statement. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release her identity and cause of death at a later time.

Paramedics determined the injuries were not consistent with a fall "but they were not sure what caused them," court documents state.

The child was found on the bed inside the bedroom. She was pronounced dead and did not have any visible injuries, according to the probable cause statement.

Detectives noticed that Myklebust's knuckles appeared to be bruised, according to court documents. They also spotted blood.

According to court documents, investigators found a pool of blood near the bassinet along the south wall of the bedroom.

Myklebust was taken to Denver Police headquarters for questioning.

Details from the interview with Myklebust were redacted from the probable cause statement. Our partners at The Denver Post report that Myklebust told officers the relationship with his wife was "great." The associate professor did note that "the baby had been more fussy than usual and the couple had been depressed since experiencing a personal loss in 2021," according to The Denver Post.

While in court Tuesday afternoon for a bond hearing, prosecutors said in 2021 another child of Myklebust, who was 9-days old at the time, died due to a cranial fracture. Myklebust's defense attorney was quick to acknowledge the previous loss of the previous child but said there was no criminal case or criminal charges related to that infant's death.

According to prosecutors, the autopsies for the suspect's wife and daughter are ongoing. So far the autopsy has reportedly found multiple facial injuries, multiple points of impact from blunt force and bruising on her arm and torso.

During Tuesday's court hearing prosecutors also claimed the crime scene had been altered, allegedly by Myklebust, with investigators reportedly finding gloves and evidence of blood near the dryer in the house. Defense attorneys for Myklebust disputed the claim and told a judge they have not been given access to the crime scene yet to see anything for themselves. The judge has ordered for the defense team to be allowed into the scene after investigators are done processing it, but before the scene is released.

Prosecutors said they plan to file criminal charges by the end of the week. Myklebust is due back in court on Friday to hear those charges.

While in court on Tuesday, Myklebust did not speak, he only nodded yes and no when a judge asked him direct questions. He is being held on a $5 million bond with maximum supervision. A judge ordered if the bond is met, Mykelbust is required to surrender his passport.

Prior to being interviewed by police, investigators took photos of Myklebust's hands, as well as scratch marks on his neck, chest and back of the neck, according to court documents. According to The Denver Post, Myklebust explained to investigators that the bruising on his knuckles was skin discoloration and the scratches on his body were from itching his psoriasis. He also reported that his wife must have fallen from a step ladder in the bedroom, The Denver Post said.

Investigators determined the bruising and swelling of Myklebust's knuckles "appear consistent with someone who was involved in a physical altercation and that the hands appeared to be used to strike something," court documents state.

Regis University confirmed to Denver7 that Myklebust is a member of their faculty. According to the university's website, Myklebust is an associate professor and teaches English.

"Regis University is deeply saddened to learn that a member of our faculty, Nicholas Myklebust has been charged with a serious crime. This news is profoundly distressing for our entire community.



Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by this situation, especially the victims’ family, and all members of our community who are grappling with this difficult news. In moments of such sorrow and confusion, we are reminded of our Jesuit values to offer compassion, and to seek justice with love.



We are focused on providing support to our students, faculty, and staff through our Counseling Services and University Ministry.



We ask for respect and privacy for all individuals involved as we navigate this challenging time together."

The Denver District Attorney's Office will make a final decision on charges against Myklebust. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.





