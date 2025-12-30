Pueblo woman to be sentenced for stabbing her elderly husband to death

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A Pueblo woman convicted of second-degree murder will face sentencing in January for killing her husband.

According to a release from the 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office, Kathy Lawton, 73, was found guilty of the murder of her husband, Larry Lawton, who was 85 at the time of his death.

The killing took place in November of 2024 when officers responded to Bonaventure Assisted Living Center on Pueblo's west side of town. The district attorney's office says that Ms. Lawton notified staff at the facility at the time that her husband was dead.

Officers responded after staff found Mr. Lawton, and when checking him, found he was cold, bloody, and had multiple stab wounds. Ms. Lawton was observed to be intoxicated at the time of the discovery and was taken into custody.

Following a two-day trial, which began on December 16, a judge reviewed the evidence against Ms. Lawton and handed down a guilty verdict on Monday.

Ms. Lawton is set to be sentenced on January 30. Second-degree murder can carry a sentencing of 16-48 years under the Colorado Revised Statutes.

