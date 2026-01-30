Pueblo woman sentenced to 20 years in prison for stabbing her elderly husband to death

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A Pueblo woman will be sentenced to 20 years in prison and five years of mandatory probation after being convicted of second-degree murder for killing her husband in November 2024.

According to a release from the 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office, Kathy Lawton, 73, was found guilty of the murder in December 2025 of her husband, Larry Lawton, who was 85 at the time of his death.

Deputy District Attorney Erik Walser argued for a sentence of 32 years and noted that Kathy Lawton had pending domestic violence criminal charges against her before the murder.

The killing took place in November of 2024 when officers responded to Bonaventure Assisted Living Center on Pueblo's west side of town. The district attorney's office says that Mrs. Lawton notified staff at the facility at the time that her husband was dead.

Officers responded after staff found Mr. Lawton, and when checking him, found he was cold, bloody, and had multiple stab wounds.

Mrs. Lawton was observed to be intoxicated at the time of the discovery and was taken into custody.

“Our community deserves accountability in all cases, but especially in cases where a vulnerable victim is targeted. While no sentence can undo the harm caused by this defendant, today’s sentence affirms the District Attorney’s commitment to pursuing justice with diligence and resolve,” said 10th Judicial District Attorney Kala Beauvais.

